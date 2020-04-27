1  of  4
Coronavirus
Buffalo General chief medical officer: It’s still safe to go to the emergency room

(WIVB) – Visits to emergency rooms across Western New York are down amid the coronavirus pandemic, but local hospitals want to remind people that it’s still safe to go to the hospital if you need to.

Dr. David Pierce, chief medical officer at Buffalo General, said that ER visits are about half the normal volume because people are scared to go to the hospital, leading to patients with serious conditions waiting until their situations become critical to seek help.

Dr. Pierce stressed that the hospital’s number one priority is safety.

With the growth of telemedicine, Kaleida Health also offers the option of being seen by a doctor from your own home with video or telephone appointments.

