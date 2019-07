BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo General Medical Center is honoring David Bellavia.

The hospital lit up its name in red, white and blue as the western New York native prepares to receive the Medal of Honor.

Bellavia will be honored by President Donald Trump during a ceremony set to take place in Washington D.C. at 3:30 p.m.

MORE | WNY native David Bellavia in D.C. to receive Medal of Honor

You can watch the ceremony live on News 4 or here on WIVB.com.