TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — The Ontario Securities Commission filed a statement of allegations against Harry Stinson, the Canadian developer who owns The Buffalo Grand, formerly The Adam’s Mark Hotel.

The commission claims he allegedly misled investors by selling them $19 million in securities for The Buffalo Grand Project. The OSC also states that Stinson is responsible for allegedly commingling investor funds with other bank accounts and for other projects.

“This is actually at the later stages we are working with them for an imminent constructive resolution,” said Stinson.

The hotel was badly damaged from an arson late last year causing millions in damage. The fire is still under investigation. Stinson says rolls of carpet could have played a role in the arson.

“They were piled in the kitchen area to be rolled out. They tried to light the carpets. You can see where the ends of them had melted and were charred, but they didn’t catch on fire,” he said. “I think they got frustrated and they lit the stack in the kitchen on fire and it went up like an inferno.”

Stinson said they’re working on repairs and hopes to reopen for guests on March 14.

The Ontario Securities Commission said there will be a preliminary hearing regarding the allegations against Stinson on March 9. City of Buffalo representatives declined to comment on the allegations.