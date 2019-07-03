Buffalo Harbor State Park host summer family movie series

Wednesdays at the Buffalo Harbor State Park will once again be the home of a family movie series this summer.
Movies will start at 7 p.m. near picnic shelter 4, admission and parking is free. Besides the movie, State Parks and Tifft Nature Preserve staff will offer movie themed crafts for free.
This summer’s movie list includes:
- July 10–Ralph Breaks the Internet
- July 17— Dumbo
- July 24 — Smallfoot
- July 31— Little Mermaid
- August 7– Hotel Transylvania 3
- August 14– Finding Dory
- August 21–Lego Batman
- August 28– Spiderman into the Spiderverse
For more information on the movie nights call the park at 716-822-1207.