Buffalo Harbor State Park host summer family movie series

Wednesdays at the Buffalo Harbor State Park will once again be the home of a family movie series this summer.

Movies will start at 7 p.m. near picnic shelter 4, admission and parking is free. Besides the movie, State Parks and Tifft Nature Preserve staff will offer movie themed crafts for free.

This summer’s movie list includes:

July 10–Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 17— Dumbo

July 24 — Smallfoot

July 31— Little Mermaid

August 7– Hotel Transylvania 3

August 14– Finding Dory

August 21–Lego Batman

August 28– Spiderman into the Spiderverse

For more information on the movie nights call the park at 716-822-1207.