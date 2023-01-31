BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — – The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects, and audio testimonials from the Blizzard of ’22, with the idea of them being available for research, reference, future projects, exhibits and programs at the Museum

Brian Hayden, Director of Communications and Engagement for the Buffalo History Museum, joined News 4 to discuss more about the collection, which can be viewed above.

Photos, videos, written and audio testimonials can be submitted here.

The Museum will also consider artifacts related to the Blizzard to add to the collection on a case-by-case basis. All object donation inquiries should be directed to Walter Mayer, Senior Director of Collections, at wmayer@buffalohistory.org.