Buffalo History Museum hosting ‘Cancer Crossings,’ a panel about cancer research and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo is ranked one of the best places in the country when it comes to cancer treatments.

This week, The Buffalo History Museum is hosting a special event to show how it all got started here.

The museum will be hosting a virtual “Cancer Crossings” panel this Wednesday about cancer research, medical innovation and Roswell Park.

One of the panelists Tim Wendel spoke with News 4.

Wendel is also an author of a book that chronicles the innovative doctors at Roswell Park throughout the years.

He’ll be joined by two Western New Yorkers, one who was part of the original group of doctors at Roswell Park and the other whose father started up St. Jude’s hospital in Memphis.

“I think in terms of chemotherapy, many of the advances we’re seeing today in immunotherapy and such trace back to Western New York. They trace back to doctors like Pinkell, Yates and Holland. My daughter is in medicine and she once told me none of this happened without what happened in Buffalo.” Tim Wendel, Panelist, Caner Crossings

The virtual panel featuring Dr. Jerry Yates, Mary Pinkel, and Tim Wendel is free to attend.

Registration is required.

The panel is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.