Buffalo History Museum weighs in on living through historic events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Before last week’s insurrection, the last time the U.S. Capitol was sieged was the War of 1812.

That war played a significant role in the history of Western New York.

Old Fort Niagara of course played an important role, and a number of cities in the Niagara Frontier were burned to the ground in the year that followed.

We talked with the Buffalo History Museum about the events of 1813 and at the riot in the Capitol.

Executive Director Melissa Brown tells us it’s important to understand how nuanced history is. The shared trauma and personal stories of Buffalo’s earliest residents can help us move forward.

“I think often we don’t see ourselves as part of history. We feel that history is far removed from us so when we were talking about 1812 it’s like, oh that’s 200 years ago that has nothing to do with me, but when you’re in these moments especially with acute trauma you know it’s important to kind of take pause of that and realize like you know you’re in a historic moment yourself.” Melissa Brown, Executive Director, Buffalo History Museum

The history museum is taking steps to actively record the historic moments of the Capitol riot, and the events of 2020.

They’re asking people to share their stories, however possible.

