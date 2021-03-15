Buffalo included in Men’s Journal’s list of “America’s Top Destinations for Outdoor Art”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Queen City is getting some love for its public art scene in a national magazine.

Buffalo is included in a list of “America’s Top Destinations for Outdoor Art” created by Men’s Journal.

“While New York City and its surrounding boroughs get a lot of love for their legendary outdoor art, Buffalo has exploded over the past few years with new murals and public installations created by some of the greatest street artists in the world, like Eduardo Kobra, Felipe Pantone, Shantell Martin, Logan Hicks, Louise Jones, and more,” the write-up reads.

The list includes 12 cities countrywide, including Philadelphia, Penn., Chicago Ill., and Costa Mesa, Calif.