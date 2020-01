GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Volunteers from across Western New York came together to raise money for the Buffalo Jewish Community.

The Buffalo Jewish Federation held its Super Sunday fundraiser at the Jewish Community Center in Getzville. The annual event helps raise money for several community programs run by the federation.



News 4’s Don Postles volunteered at Sunday’s event. The Buffalo Jewish Federation says they raised more than $54-thousand dollars.