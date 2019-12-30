Buffalo Jewish leaders react to stabbing at a Rabbi’s home in New York leaders react to stabbing at a Rabbi’s home in New York

EDEN N.Y. (WIVB) –Local Jewish leaders say they’re horrified after another act of violence. Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein from the congregation Shir Shalom says they’re concerned that these attacks keep happening to the Jewish community.

“We’re just trying to catch up to speed about what’s happening, you know the fact that people could come from anywhere and that they would feel so strongly about that I’m Jewish or that I’m a rabbi, that that’s a threat to me that’s not the America that I have lived in my entire life,” Lazarus-Klein said.

He said the Jewish community and each synagogue looks to each other for help and support. He said their building located in Williamsville is equipped to deal with any possible threats. He said because a grant they’re able to put security measures in place at their congregation, including cameras and security guards.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said this is the 13th Anti-Semitic attack in New York state since December 8th. Cuomo is now directing state police to increase patrols in orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across state.