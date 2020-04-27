Buffalo launches COVID-19 resource website

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown announced the launch of a new city website Monday that will serve as an information hub for COVID-19.

Covid19.buffalony.gov is a one-stop destination to help residents stay informed on the latest coronavirus news and resources in Buffalo.

“As we continue to work in neighborhoods across the City to provide essential services for residents

and businesses, while also protecting their health and well-being, we know that centralizing critical information is key to our efforts. We can’t let misinformation lead people to make poor decisions about their health and this virus,”Brown said.

The website includes information for small businesses, where to find free food distribution, how to access support for older residents, and assistance for those seeking employment, health and mental health guidance.



There’s also a special “ In Memoriam” section paying tribute to those who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

