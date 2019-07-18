Buffalo man admits to fraudulently using another man’s identity for 35 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to fraudulently using the identity of a man for 35 years.

District Attorney John Flynn announced Marvin Tucker, also know as Thomas Savage pleaded guilty to second and third-degree grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

Last June Tucker went to the DMV on Dingens Street to renew a drivers license for Thomas Savage. The DMV determined the application was false through facial recognition.

Further investigation by the DA’s Office and the Social Security Administration found between May 1, 1984, and May 1, 2018, Tucker received almost $300,000 in disability payments under his legal name while being employed under the name Thomas Savage.

Between January 1, 2011, and May 1, 2018, Tucker collected $114,416 in retirement benefits as Thomas Savage.

Tucker signed a confession of judgment to repay $291,624 to the Social Security Administration as part of his plea. Tucker was released on his own recognizance.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 26 at 9:30 a.m. and he faces a maximum of 23 years in prison.