BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 32-year-old Shawn Haskins of Buffalo pleaded guilty before a State Supreme Court Justice on Monday to a count of first-degree sexual abuse, according to the Erie County DA.

Haskins admitted to forcible sexual contact with a female victim in April in the Town of Amherst.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 18, at 2 p.m.

Haskins faces a maximum of seven years in prison.