Buffalo man arrested for possessing thousands of untaxed cigars

A Buffalo man is under arrest for allegedly possessing over 8,000 untaxed cigars and 30 small boxes of tobacco-based wraps used to roll cigars, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Officials say they also seized $795 in cash as well.

40-year-old Mohamed A. Saleh of 454 E. Utica St. is charged with possessing more than 2,500 untaxed cigars. Additional charges are pending.

Investigators looked further into the matter after learning Saleh would regularly travel to Pennsylvania to pick up tobacco products, allegedly selling them to various Buffalo deli’s, violating the law.

According to authorities, Saleh is not registered to distribute the products in New York State.

He is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on July 15.