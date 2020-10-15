Buffalo man charged with burglary of Amherst home

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged with the burglary of an Amherst home.

Jimmy T. Garcia, 31, is charged with second degree burglary, attempted grand larceny, and criminal tampering.

According to Amherst Police, officers responded to a report of a burglary in process at a residence in the area of Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue.

The homeowner reported that she could see an unknown person entering her home and manipulating several of her cameras.

Officers surrounded the home, made contact with the suspect, and ordered him to leave the residence.

According to Amherst Police, an investigation by the department’s detective bureau links Garcia to other burglary and property crimes in the area.

Garcia was held for arraignment at Buffalo City Court.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.



