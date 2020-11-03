Buffalo man charged with collecting over $76,000 of dead father’s Social Security money

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A Buffalo man is charged with theft of government property after spending more than $76,000 of his dead father’s Social Security benefits.

Abdulkawi Al Shuaibi, 47, is accused of taking retirement benefits that should have stopped when his father died in August 2013.

Al Shuaibi continued to collect these benefits until February 2019, spending approximately $76,393.50.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

