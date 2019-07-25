Arrest made in fatal stabbing on East Eagle Street

Live Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man was fatally stabbed in the chest around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning as the result of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Eagle Street.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Buffalo General.

The woman responsible for the stabbing, 22-year-old Nateonna Roland of Buffalo, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to police, Roland surrendered to Northwest District officers at the D District Station on Hertel Avenue.

Homicide detectives conducted the investigation.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

