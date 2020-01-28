Buffalo man found guilty in East Eagle Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of attempted murder and assault in a shooting on East Eagle Street last April.

30-year-old Indaleccio Rodriguez Escalera approached a man sitting in his SUV and shot him multiple times.

Rodriguez Escalera continued to shoot at the victim as he got out of the vehicle and tried to run from the gunfire.

Officials say the victim survived being shot four times.

He remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, his sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m.