Buffalo man indicted in shooting and killing of Cheektowaga man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man known as “Nitty” was indicted on a murder charge and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in court today, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

36-year-old Frank Nelson III was arraigned on Wednesday.

Nelson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Benjamin Babiak of Cheektowaga on the corner of Antwerp and Warring Street in Buffalo last December.

Nelson is set to return to court on Tuesday, August 20 for a motion argument, he’s being held without bail.

Officials say if convicted on all charges Nelson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

