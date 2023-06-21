BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to his role in a stabbing that left one man dead and another injured, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Joshua Eddy, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Officials say Eddy stabbed the two victims during a knife altercation the night of June 26, 2022 near Ideal Street and East Lovejoy Street.

A 27-year-old male was taken to ECMC where he was hospitalized with a leg injury from the stabbing. The other victim, 32-year-old Hasheen Wilson, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back and pronounced dead after being taken to ECMC.

Eddy faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 15.