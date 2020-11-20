Buffalo man pleads guilty to promoting prostitution while on parole

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

(WIVB) – A 43-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Richard Swiderski pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Friday morning to one count of third-degree promoting prostitution, a class “D” felony.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Swiderski admitted that he knowingly advanced or profited from prostitution by managing a prostitution business.

Between June 21 and July 27, while on parole for a prior conviction, he posted advertisements for prostitution online and arranged meetings between men and women for acts of prostitution in exchange for a cut of the profits.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 6 and is remanded without bail.