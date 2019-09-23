Buffalo man sentenced for 2018 rape in court Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man has been sentenced for rape and assault in Buffalo last November.

An Erie County judge decided Monday 56-year-old Muhummad Alazim will spend 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

Officials say Alazim beat the victim during the rape, causing serious injuries.

He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender and is required to register as a sex offender upon release, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

In July, Alazim pleaded guilty to rape and assault in the first degree.