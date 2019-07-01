Buffalo man sentenced in the death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bashar Hall has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Xavion Hazzard.

Hall and his girlfriend, Keona Owens were both found guilty of murder and manslaughter in separate trials.

“This poor little baby had 81 separate bruises on his body. 81,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

District Attorney John Flynn says Owens, Xavion’s mother, beat him to death inside their Buffalo home last July.

“There were approximately 5 separate beatings of this little baby over a course of a 10 to 12 hour period,” said Flynn.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, Xavion died from a brain injury.

“The evidence shows that mom was the significant contributor of the abuse,” Emily Trott, defense attorney for Bashar Hall.

Flynn says the child only weighed 21 pounds and had been abused before. He says Xavion had serious liver damage from the abuse.

Attorneys for Bashar Hall, who’s not the biological father, say he was home at the time but didn’t hear the fatal beating.

“Our client thought that if there was anything wrong with the child it’s because of the tremendous heat in the room — in the house that everybody who went in there that day commented on, and the fact that the child hadn’t been eating. Once he became aware the child was in bad physical condition and needed assistance, he called 911, he performed CPR,” said Robert Cuttings, defense attorney for Hall.

Hall’s attorneys argue Hall didn’t report the abuse to Child Protective Services out of fear.

“Since he was not lawfully the child’s father, Xavion’s father, he had no rights to him and if he had let go of him, he would’ve lost him,” said Trott.

Owens was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison last week.

Hall and Owens have two children together. Those children are in the care of Hall’s family. Hall’s attorneys say they are planning to appeal.