Buffalo man sentenced to 4 years in prison after controversial traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man involved in what some called a racially motivated attack by police, is facing four years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Quentin Suttles, 31, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

This stems from an incident back on September 8, 2019, where Buffalo Police officers initiated a traffic stop when they observed a woman speeding eastbound on Broadway.

The officers allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and observed marijuana inside the vehicle, prompting a search of the vehicle where Suttles was a rear passenger.

Police say Suttles refused to exit the vehicle and when he was forcibly removed from the backseat, the defendant would not release his hands. During the struggle, police felt a gun on Suttles. An illegal, loaded 9mm was recovered and Suttles was arrested.

Suttles pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on April 13, 2021.