Buffalo Marathon reopening registration for Kiss Cares Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fresh off the announcement that the Buffalo Marathon Weekend will take place on June 26 , event organizers announced they are now offering limited slots to help raise money for the Kiss Cares for Kids Radiothon.

Registration for the 5k has been closed since May 23, but Monday officials announced an additional 150 slots for the race.

The price will be $75 and 100% of the entry fee will be donated to the Kiss 98.5 radiothon.

For more information, visit Buffalo Marathon COVID Updates.