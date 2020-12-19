Mayor Byron Brown asking Bills fans to celebrate responsibly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– While the Bills make us wanna shout, the city is asking everyone to celebrate the team responsibly.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says people should avoid throwing parties with people not in their immediate household.

If you cant fight the urge to celebrate the Bills, Mayor Brown asks that you follow CDC guidelines.

“So wear your mask properly over your nose and mouth. Wash your hands frequently. And by all means please avoid any kind of mass gatherings.” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Mayor Brown says Buffalo is here to support the Bills.

The city hopes to unveil a new “Go Bills banner” outside City Hall on December 19.

The dome above City Hall will also be lit in Bills’ colors tonight and December 19.