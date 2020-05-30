Buffalo Mayor, Police Commissioner call for peaceful protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling for the city to remain peaceful Saturday.

He says he understands the pain the video of George Floyd’s death has caused around the country and here in the Queen City, but he reiterated peacefully protesting is a way to say racism needs to end.

“We respect people’s right to protest we honor your right to protest and we will protect your right to protest but there is no place for agitators who are trying to incite violence and create mischief in our community.”

Hours before the protest the commissioner of Buffalo Police also addressed George Floyd’s death.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Byron Lockwood said “Conduct like that shows a total disregard for the life of another human being. “



He adds his biggest priority as commissioner has been to build a stronger relationship between police and the community.