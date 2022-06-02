BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders of Buffalo’s medical community are unveiling the area’s first mobile Emergency Physician Response Program.

The new program makes emergency physicians able to respond to mass casualty incidents.

The program is a partnership between American Medical Response and UBMD Emergency Medicine.

It will allow emergency medical physicians to help EMS directly on scene of mass casualties.

The team will be made up of UBMD EMS medical directors, EMS fellows, and emergency medicine residents who will work on a 24-7 on-call schedule.

The dispatch process will work similarly to AMR’s current process; each physician will use a fully-equipped emergency response car.

Physicians will be able to give medical direction and determine which patients may not need to go to the hospital and can be treated in the field.

AMR’s chief medical director Ed Racht said this is the largest field-based physician response program in the country.

“In this partnership and in the vision of all the players that said this is a better way to manage this patient population, it worked. It came together with folks who had a different level of expertise, a different period of time they interacted with the patient coming together to manage the patient as one,” he said.

AMR has 200 physician partners nationwide and 35,000 providers.

The program will be available in Erie and Niagara counties at no charge to patients. It’s fully funded privately and by UBMD.

