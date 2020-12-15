Buffalo medical staff first to receive COVID vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of five people made up of emergency room and ICU workers were the first to get the COVID 19 vaccine at the VA.

The first was Dr. John Sellick, an epidemiologist at the VA. A spokesperson tells me he was chosen to be the first to get the shot here because he’s been an integral part of their COVID-19 team.

Sellick says he wanted to get the vaccine to show everyone it is safe to get – especially compared to the symptoms of the coronavirus.

“A shot in the arm compared to a couple weeks in the ICU is a pretty easy exchange in my mind.”

While five healthcare workers were chosen to be vaccinated today, 200 will be vaccinated at the VA Wednesday.

