Buffalo NAACP, WNY Area Labor Federation calling for Day of Prayer and Reflection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -The Buffalo branch of the NAACP and the WNY Area Labor Federation are calling for a Day of Prayer and Reflection Sunday afternoon in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 7 in MLK Jr. Park near the casino. Participants are asked to practice social distancing and masks will be available.

“In wake of the recent protests in our city and across the world in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police as well as other African American victims before him, including acts of brutality by the police right here in the City of Buffalo, it is clear that our communities have been impacted by these acts of inhumane treatment and blatant racial injustices,” a statement from the Buffalo NAACP said. “Our organizations are responding by calling for prayer and reflection for our city and those who have suffered at the hand of these heinous acts of violence and murder by police officers.”