Buffalo named one of the best places for millennials to settle down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Living in Buffalo has its perks, and that’s definitely true for millennials, according to a new report.

The new study, by GOBankingRates, says Buffalo is one of the most affordable cities for millennials to settle down in.

Beating out most other cities on the list, Buffalo came in at number 15 overall.

The average monthly rent is $1,038, and the average price of a home is $108,000, which is nearly $182,000 below the national average, according to the list.

Is it all attracting millennials? Yes. The population of them in the city went up 1.7 percent from 2014-17; That’s roughly 5,000 people.

