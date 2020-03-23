Buffalo native navigating public health storm in Italy

Italy is one of the hardest hit areas around the world — with about 6,000 deaths as of Monday, according to tracking data by Johns Hopkins University.

Buffalo native Teresa Galante is living in Sicily these days.

“It’s bad. It’s really bad. It’s very severe,” she told News 4 during a webcast segment.

“We can only leave the house to go to the supermarket, or to go to the pharmacy, only one person in the family though.”

Galante, who’s from North Buffalo, moved to Sicily to be with her boyfriend who’s from there. She says the Island region, just like the mainland, has been on a strict lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic and the way it’s spreading.

“It hasn’t hit in Sicily as much as it has hit Italy, the northern area. But the numbers are getting higher and higher every day here in Sicily,” she said.

Residents, she says, can shop for essential items every 10 days.

“So, we get enough supplies for that 10 days, and then we go back after that’s done,” Galante explained.

What’s more, the public health crisis is doubly stressful for her personally since she’s nine months pregnant and due any day.

“I’m a little nervous about that because I don’t know what I’m going to walk into. I don’t know if there’s going to be a lot of patients with the virus at the hospital, I’m at. So, it’s a little nerve-racking, especially going by myself with nobody with me, it’s even more nerve-racking,” she said.

“Only the patient can go in the hospital. Your husband, boyfriend, nobody, no family members, can enter into the hospital.”

“I’ll go with my boyfriend, but he’s not allowed inside the hospital. So, I can only go. He has to stay in the car outside. He’s not allowed inside the hospital,” she added.

For now, she’s taking things day-by-day and keeping in close contact with family back in Buffalo.

“Well, I probably talk to my mom maybe like ten times a day.”

Galante says she is well aware of the coronavirus spread back in the USA and how anxious many people are about what’s coming next.

She offered this bit of advice.

“Americans need to know how bad this virus really is and how important it is to stay home.”