Buffalo native wins Grammy, performs on the big stage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo native not only hit the stage at the Grammys Sunday, he also took home some hardware. News 4 caught up with the musician’s family about his big win and the message he has for young people.

From Buffalo, to the big stage at the Grammy’s — it’s a moment Walter Deas almost missed.

“I over slept. I work on Sundays,” said Walter Deas.

His son and Buffalo native Jonathon Deas performed with Grammy award winner Gary Clark Jr. Jonathon, who plays the keyboard, has been performing and touring with Clark for 2 years.

But he didn’t just hit the stage Sunday, he also won a Grammy as part of Gary Clark Jr.’s band.

“I was definitely proud. Surprised, but proud. I always felt that one day it would happen for him,” said Deas.

Deas says they’re a musical family as he and his brothers, Jonathon’s uncles, had a singing group. And he knew at a young age Jonathon had a gift.

“His mom bought him his first set of drums because he couldn’t stop beating on things , the tables, walking through the store hitting on counters everywhere he went he was hitting on stuff,” said Deas.

After graduating from Buffalo’s Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts, Jonathon moved to Austin, Texas. That’s where Deas says he met Grammy winner and 6 time nominee Gary Clark Jr.

“Once he moved to Austin, he was exposed to different types of music that I don’t see too often around here in Buffalo but he was ready for it when he got there,” said Deas.

Jonathon plays the drums, keyboard and bass guitar . His family says Buffalo breeds talent.

“It’s just overwhelming, it’s just good to see our black, young men making a path for those to come,” said Roshelle Roberson, Jonathon’s aunt.

Deas says that’s part of his son’s message, to show young people that they can make it in music.

“Really work hard at it and don’t be deterred by what other people are doing. Keep your focus and move forward,” said Deas.

Deas says he’s thankful to several teachers and church leaders such as Darius Pridgen for helping Jonathon along the way. He tells News 4 now that his son has finished touring with Gary Clark Jr., he has more time to work on his own music and plans to release an album.