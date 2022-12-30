BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the annual Buffalo New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Saturday, a number of roads will be closed in the City of Buffalo.

The NYE Ball Drop event will begin at 10 p.m.

The following road closures will be on Dec. 31:

Washington Street, between Genesee and East Huron, at noon

Chippewa Street, from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street, at 2 p.m.

Main Street, from Chippewa Avenue to Mohawk Street, at 4 p.m.

Washington and Mohawk Streets intersection to East Huron Street, at 4 p.m.

Washington and Genesee Streets intersection to Chippewa Street, at 4 p.m.

Genesee Street, from East Huron to Ellicott Street, at 4 p.m.

West Huron Street, from Pearl to Main Street, at 4 p.m.

East Huron and Main Street intersection to Ellicott Street, at 4 p.m.

All roads will reopen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, except Chippewa Street, from Delaware to Franklin. That road will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the road closure areas.