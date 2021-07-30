Buffalo Newspaper Guild strikes tentative agreement with owner of The Buffalo News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Newspaper Guild, the union representing The Buffalo News staff, has reached a tentative agreement with the Davenport, Iowa owner of the newspaper, Lee Enterprises.

The agreement reached Friday afternoon, pending ratification by the guild, would last three years.

Buffalo Newspaper Guild President Sandra Tan told News 4 earlier this month that Lee Enterprises wanted the power to lay off any Guild workers for any reason and outsource jobs. According to the union’s website, Lee also wanted to freeze employees’ pensions. News 4 had reached out to Lee Enterprises for a statement, they had “no comment.”

The tentative agreement marks the end of a two-week-long byline strike by TBN writers. The Guild says its mission from the beginning has been to protect local journalism. They say the new agreement includes both gains and compromises.

“We believe this tentative agreement represents a good deal for our members, and a much better deal than what many other newspaper workers across the country are getting,” said Guild President Sandra Tan. “Our thanks goes to the Western New York community, which has stood with us over these past few months and helped make this agreement possible.”

“We believe this negotiation highlights the important role newspaper unions play in protecting local journalism and the people who make that work possible,” Tan added.

“We believe the community recognizes that here in Western New York, and we are very grateful.”

Brian Connolly, Vice President for Business Development said, “The News was committed to reaching a fair deal that will allow our business to adapt and grow,” said Tom Wiley, president and publisher of The Buffalo News. “This contract accomplishes that goal and positions us well for the future.”

Details of the tentative agreement are expected to be shared with Guild members on Monday.