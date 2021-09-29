(WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara International Airport will soon receive a major boost from Uncle Sam.
$10 million will go toward safety and improvement projects. This includes things like giving the terminal building a facelift, restoring runways and installing a new guidance system.
United States Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say this funding is crucial to helping the air travel and tourism industries bounce back from the pandemic.
New on WIVB.com
- First-of-its-kind spinal cord rehab center opens in Cheektowaga
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport gets $10 million in federal rehabilitation funding
- ‘I love him’: Dolly Parton says Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’ is ‘really good’
- Mayor Brown’s campaign to offer push stamps with his name to use on November ballot
- CDC issues urgent alert for pregnant women not vaccinated against COVID