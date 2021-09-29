Buffalo Niagara International Airport gets $10 million in federal rehabilitation funding

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara International Airport will soon receive a major boost from Uncle Sam.

$10 million will go toward safety and improvement projects. This includes things like giving the terminal building a facelift, restoring runways and installing a new guidance system.

United States Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say this funding is crucial to helping the air travel and tourism industries bounce back from the pandemic.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now