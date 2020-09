CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport just got new state-of-the-art 3D checkpoint scanners.

They will be used to help officers better find explosives, including liquids.

The 3D images can be reviewed and rotated to see if bags contain any sort of threat.

This will allow them to better see inside their bags without ever having to open them.

The scanners are already in use.