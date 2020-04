BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo non-profit is making sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buffalo Dream Center says its mobile food pantry has been giving groceries to nearly 3,300 families in the Queen City over the past six weeks.

Pastor Eric Johns says they’ve been helping about four times the number of families they usually assist over the course of a year.

The Dream Center says that every Sunday, a team is going out of its way to feed the homeless.