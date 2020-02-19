Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy hiring seasonal workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is looking for seasonal workers.

Positions are open to former workers as well as new, with a variety of positions to choose from, according to Olmsted Parks.

Landscape workers will assist in annual planting, pruning, watering, and other general routine maintenance.

Additional positions for golf course maintenance and retail operations are also available, plus positions may help with athletic fields and courts, and special event site prep and clean up.

Training is included for job duties, including safety procedures, and the parks will provide uniform shirts to all seasonal workers.

Certain positions will have small equipment training.

Season employees will work primarily outdoors from mid-April to mid-October.

To apply, you must be a resident of the City of Buffalo.

