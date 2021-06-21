Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy will re-attempt world record for “longest line of garden flamingos” in 2022

(WIVB) – In 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy broke the Guinness World Records title for the “Longest Line of Garden Flamingos” with a display on Bidwell Parkway.

The new record was broken in Oct. 2019 by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina with over 3,300 flamingos in a line.

On June 21, 2022, the conservancy will attempt to take back the title in celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday.

“2022 will prove to be a year of celebration, as our community and country honors the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “And while paying homage to a great visionary man, we intend to have some fun in our parks as well and bring attention to the importance of Buffalo’s Olmsted collection being the nation’s first urban park system. With the awesome competitive nature of Buffalonians, we hope everyone will help us attempt to reclaim Buffalo’s world record and pre-adopt FLOmingos now, in preparation for the grand event in 2022.”

The flamingos are being referred to as FLOmingos as a nod to Olmsted’s initials.

You can pre-adopt a FLOmingo starting Monday by clicking here.

Proceeds from the adoptions will also support the Conservancy’s mission and the celebration of Olmsted’s 200th birthday.

If you are interested in learning more about how to take part in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt as an official sponsor, please reach out to Sarah Larkin, Sarah@bfloparks.org or 716-838-1249 ext. 18.