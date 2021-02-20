Buffalo parish hosts drive-thru fish fry event in honor of Lent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– With Lent underway, many churches and community groups are serving up the tradition of Friday fish fries.

We caught up with Father Jack Ledwon of Saint Joseph University Parish in Buffalo tonight.

He says they had a very successful turnout for their drive-thru fish fry tonight with more than 600 meals sold and cars lining the block.

COVID-19 made things a bit more challenging, but Saint Joe’s Stewardship coordinator says the community showed incredible support.

And Father Jack says it’s about more than raising money.

“It’s also the spirit that’s so important. You know, to see the community come together and support one another and help us continue our ministry. So it’s a great day. It’s a little chilly but it’s a great day. We’re all warm inside.” Fr. Jack Ledwon, Pastor, Saint Joseph

Father Jack says Saint Joseph’s School is sponsoring another fish fry next month.