Buffalo parking officials clearing more than 100 erroneous inspection tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will administratively clear about 130 inspection tickets that shouldn’t have been written, parking commissioner Kevin Helfer says.

The tickets were written between July 1st and July 6th.

All vehicle inspection that expired on or after March 31st have been extended by New York State until further notice, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, dozens of people whose inspections have expired since March erroneously received tickets, parking officials say.

“July 1st, that’s when my supervisor thought everything went back into effect,” Helfer said.

Ben Neu received one of the tickets on the Fourth of July. His inspection sticker expired in May.

“It’s just very confusing, because there is just so little information,” Neu said. “If you try to find out, you could spend hours on the phone trying to do it.”

Neu received a notification from the city on Friday that his $40 violation had been cleared.

Helfer added about 75 tickets were erroneously written prior to July 1st. Those were corrected on a case by case basis, he said.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.