BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police Officers are being treated at Erie County Medical Center after their cruiser collided with another car.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Fillmore and North Hampton. Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says

the person in the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.