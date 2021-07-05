Buffalo Police: 25-year-old injured after drive-by shooting on Strauss Street

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)-- North Tonawanda police have yet to say what kind of explosive devices were found inside the home on Tremont Street. Neighbors say this is a calm area so for this to happen is really surprising.

"It's a little bit unnerving you know. If there had been an explosion or something. How much of the neighborhood would it have taken out? What was the guy planning just to have something like that ?" said Elaine Moran who lives across the street from where the explosives were found.