Buffalo Police: 25-year-old injured after drive-by shooting on Strauss Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 25-year-old Amherst woman injured Saturday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Strauss Street. Police say several people were outside watching fireworks when a car drove down the street shooting, hitting the woman.

She was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255. 

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

