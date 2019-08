BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo fire and police responded to a partial building collapse in the 400 block of Ellicott Street at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A chimney caved in, and a portion of the building collapsed, according to officials. Those inside the building were evacuated.

There are no injuries to report, but the Red Cross is assisting a few residents.

Ellicott Street between Chippewa and St. Michaels Street is closed.