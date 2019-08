Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue in the city’s east side.

Officials say a male, believed to be in his early 30’s, was struck by gunfire in the arm.

He was transported to ECMC with whats believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.