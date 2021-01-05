Buffalo Police Captain Steve Nichols to Retire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A member of the Buffalo Police who has overseen community relations, is getting ready to retire.



Captain Steve Nichols confirmed his decision Tuesday. The bulk of his 23-year career on the force was dedicated to community policing.



We’ve seen Captain Nichols so often talking about events that build better relations between Buffalo Police and the people they serve. He says it’s rewarding but, there’s so much involved with the job.



“Seven days a week, 16-18 hours a day, it just felt time, and truthfully I think it’s a good time for somebody new to take over, things are a little slower now and community outreach, thermayor will tell you, it’s overwhelming.”

News 4 wishes Captain Nichols a happy and healthy retirement.