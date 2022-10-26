BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a release Wednesday, Buffalo Police provided further info on the department’s new Threat Management Unit (TMU), which was announced on Oct. 24 during a press conference regarding a terroristic threat made against Hutch Tech High School.

The TMU will consist of one detective sergeant and four detectives that will head up investigations relating to all high-profile threats that could cause casualties made towards the public. This includes threats to mass gatherings, schools and houses of worship among others. It will also be in charge of dealing with extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) and racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) cases.

One of the goals of the TMU will be prevention, as it will work on threat investigations directly with the FBI’s Buffalo office as well as other local, county and state partners.

The unit will launch Nov. 13 with two weeks of training and assistance from external agencies.