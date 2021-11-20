Buffalo Police give back with free Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police officers at the D-District on Hertel Avenue were giving out turkeys Saturday night.

They wanted to provide their community with 50 free thanksgiving dinners. Officers raised almost $2,000 to put together and deliver meals.

Chief Joseph Fahey says this is their way of making sure the community is taken care of.

“The CPOs pick out families in need throughout the year from people we come in contact with,” said Joseph Fahey, chief, Buffalo Police Department D-District.

“It’s good to give back. It’s good to build good relationships with the community. And that’s what our department is based on.”

Along with the turkeys, families also got all of the thanksgiving fixings.