Buffalo Police hand out food to Veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police Officers are working to get food into the hands of veterans.
They passed out food for about a hundred families Tuesday in Niagara Square.

Captain Amber Beyer is a veteran herself and says it’s important to pitch in during this tough time for many Western New Yorkers.

“Veterans you know it’s a struggling population, I’m a veteran myself sometimes coming home from overseas the transition is difficult, it’s kind of hard to adjust to civilian life you know, and we have a lot of veterans struggling here in the community.”

This giveaway was part of the Western New York Veterans Food initiative.

